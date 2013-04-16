OTTAWA, April 16 Finance minister and central bankers from the world's leading economies will discuss asset prices at their Washington meetings this week, but the surprising drop in gold is not a specific item on the agenda, a senior Canadian finance official said on Tuesday.

The official said discussions on the economic and financial market outlook, including the Cyprus crisis and asset price reactions, will be a key part of the talks among the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Washington on Thursday and Friday.

Asked how the G20 would react to Japan's aggressive monetary policy and the impact on its currency, the official said Canada was supportive of Japan's actions and that the G20 believes policy should target domestic economies and not exchange rates.