Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Nov 1 Canada will press for timely implementation of the Basel III rules on bank capital at a Nov. 4-5 meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.
The official said it was imperative the rules on tighter global capital and liquidity be adopted according to the timeline that has already been agreed.
The Basel III rules are supposed to start coming into force worldwide at the start of 2013, but late agreement on many details means many banks are unprepared.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.