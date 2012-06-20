(Repeats, and fixes spelling of parliamentary secretary to
Gerald Keddy)
* Canada to join in TPP free-trade talks
* Talks may pressure Canada's supply management system
* US lawmaker sees chance to fix NAFTA "mistakes"
By Louise Egan
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 Canada will join 10
other nations in talks aimed at creating an Asia Pacific free
trade agreement, Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced on
Tuesday, part of a bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. market in
favor of fast-growing emerging economies.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) talks are aimed at
creating a free-trade zone with a combined population of 658
million people and a gross domestic product of more than C$20
trillion ($19.65 trillion).
"This is a further example of our determination to diversify
our exports and to create jobs, growth and long-term prosperity
for Canadian families," Harper told reporters in the Mexican
beach resort of Los Cabos on the sidelines of a G20 summit.
Harper and U.S. President Barack Obama said in a joint
statement that the two countries shared the goal of
"expeditiously" reaching a "high standard agreement that will
build on the commitments of NAFTA (the North American Free Trade
Agreement)," which went into force in 1994 and phased out most
trade barriers between the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The deal will likely increase pressure on Canada to scrap a
farm support program that other countries see as protectionist.
Canada limits domestic production of dairy, poultry and eggs to
match demand, and high tariffs are imposed on imports to protect
farmers, a scheme considered unfair by competitors but one that
has been politically sacrosanct.
Many of Canada's farmers consider supply management
essential to their survival since it allows them to compete
against much larger U.S. competitors. Defending supply
management has always been Canadian government policy.
Keen to avoid losing votes in the province of Quebec, home
to a big dairy industry, the Conservatives have promised to keep
the program intact and exempt it from any eventual TPP
negotiations.
U.S. business groups welcomed Canada's entry to the talks,
which came fast on the heels of Monday's announcement that G20
host Mexico would also join the negotiations.
"Companies and workers in our three countries literally make
things together, with supply chains that cross our borders and
make North America more competitive on the global stage. As a
result, negotiating the TPP together is an excellent strategic
decision for North America," said Thomas Donohue, president of
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said the White House
would soon formally notify Congress of its intentions to enter
trade talks with Canada, beginning a 90-day consultation period
on U.S. negotiating objectives.
"Given the close integration between our economies, Canada's
inclusion in TPP is the right decision and should be mutually
beneficial. It will also give us the opportunity to correct the
mistakes of NAFTA, especially on labor and the environmental
standards," said Representative Sander Levin, the top Democrat
on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.
Harper said there were no conditions attached to Canada's
entry to the TPP talks when asked if he would put supply
management on the negotiating table.
"Canada has not agreed to any specific measures in terms of
an eventual Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement," he said.
"Canada aims, whenever it gets into a trade negotiations, to
promote and to protect all of its interests across all the range
of industries ... and Canada's record in terms of dealing with
those particular issues in trade negotiations under our
government has been very strong and that will continue to be our
position," he said.
He said Canada would not seek to undo any progress already
made by existing TPP partners and that the negotiations were in
very preliminary stages. "As in any negotiations, nothing is
agreed to until everything is agreed to by all parties."
Canada's accession to the TPP will take a period of time, he
said, without giving details.
Therese Beaulieu, spokeswoman for the Dairy Farmers of
Canada, a national lobby and promotional group for Canada's
12,965 dairy farms, said the group expected Harper to defend
supply management. "Canada has been able to conclude a number of
trade agreements before, and we've kept supply management. We
have confidence that they can do it again."
Canada's opposition political parties oppose elimination of
supply management but political analysts have said that even
with opposition in farming areas, there is the potential for a
political upside from urban voters if prices of milk and chicken
fall.
Gerald Keddy, parliamentary secretary to the minister of
international trade, reaffirmed on Tuesday that Canada did not
give anything away to be part of the talks.
On Monday, Mexico also joined the TPP talks, while doubts
remained over Japan's seven-month-old bid to join the
negotiations. The other countries negotiating the trade pact are
Australia, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand, Peru,
Singapore, the United States and Vietnam.
Each member country must separately approve Canada's bid to
join the talks. The government expects to have observer status
at the next round of talks planned for July, but an agreement
among the nine countries currently in the group is not expected
for at least another year.
"Negotiations will likely extend well into 2013 before a
deal is struck. It may even drift longer than that. But it is
certainly do-able in the second half of 2013," said Jeffrey
Schott, a trade scholar at the Peterson Institute for
International Economics.
The Washington-based think tank on Tuesday released a study
estimating the potential global income gains of a TPP pact at
$295 billion, including $78 billion for the United States.
Schott said he expected Japan to come into the negotiations
some time next year, and also expected South Korea to join
before an initial deal is struck.
Japan's GDP is about $5.9 trillion and South Korea's is $1.1
trillion.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Scott Haggett, Douglas Palmer and
Randall Palmer; Editing by Padraic Cassidy, Peter Galloway and
Dan Grebler)