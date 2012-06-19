Air Canada plane makes emergency landing without injuries in Seattle
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 Canada will announce on Tuesday it is joining 10 other nations in talks aimed at creating an Asia Pacific free trade agreeement, a source familiar with the negotiations said.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has been pushing for entry into the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but Canada's controversial farm support program for the dairy, poultry and egg sector had been an obstacle.
Mexico announced on Monday it would join the TPP, which also consists of the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.
OTTAWA Canada on Wednesday unveiled plans for one of the biggest hikes in military spending in its recent history, acting less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that NATO members ramp up defense expenditures.