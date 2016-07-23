CHENGDU, China, July 23 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday he would ease policy further if necessary to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal, while reiterating a commitment to continue with the current stimulus until prices are anchored there.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, Kuroda said the major topic of debate is how Britain's vote to exit the European Union would affect the global economy.

"I'm closely watching uncertainty," Kuroda said, adding that there was no change in expectations for global growth to rise despite Brexit.

Kuroda also shrugged off speculation about "helicopter money", saying that it would be prohibited by law if it meant the BOJ directly underwriting government debt.

