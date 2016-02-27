Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
SHANGHAI The New Development Bank will hopefully approve its first batch of loans in the next quarter, bank president K.V. Kamath said on Saturday, speaking at a briefing prior to a signing ceremony for the "BRICS bank" established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS).
NEW DELHI India's consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years, reviving a debate on whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should revisit policy easing even as most analysts expect it to hold rates for the time being.