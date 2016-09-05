Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India arrives at the Hangzhou Exhibition Center to participate to G20 Summit, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool

HANGZHOU, China British Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on Monday to look at ways to retain strong trading links after Britain leaves the European Union, a British official said.

"The Indians said they wanted to look at how we could continue to have a strong trading relationship and there was agreement that as we prepare to leave the EU, we should be exploring what that looks like," the official said.

"Prime Minister Modi said that we had always been an important partner for India and nothing about leaving the European Union would change that."

The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

