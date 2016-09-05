Bank of Baroda makes modest profit in March quarter
MUMBAI Indian state-run Bank of Baroda on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.55 billion rupees ($23.89 million).
HANGZHOU, China British Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on Monday to look at ways to retain strong trading links after Britain leaves the European Union, a British official said.
"The Indians said they wanted to look at how we could continue to have a strong trading relationship and there was agreement that as we prepare to leave the EU, we should be exploring what that looks like," the official said.
"Prime Minister Modi said that we had always been an important partner for India and nothing about leaving the European Union would change that."
The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
(Reporting by William James; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
TOKYO Oil futures rose in early trading on Friday on growing optimism that big producing countries will extend output cuts to curb a persistent glut in crude, with key benchmarks heading for a second week of gains.