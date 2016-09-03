UPDATE 2-Coal market oversupply risks grow as producers boost output
* Global coal mkt to see oversupply of 16 mln T in 2017 -analyst
LONDON, Sept 3 British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sino-British relations were in a "golden era", as she left on Saturday for the G-20 meeting in China next week.
Ahead of talks with President Xi Jinping she said: "This is a golden era for UK-China relations and one of the things I will be doing at the G20 is obviously talking to President Xi about how we can develop the strategic partnership that we have between the UK and China."
She added in a statement: "The message for the G20 is that Britain is open for business as a bold, confident, outward-looking country and we will be playing a key role on the world stage. My ambition is that Britain will be a global leader in free trade."
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Jon Boyle; writing by Stephen Addison; editing by)
* Global coal mkt to see oversupply of 16 mln T in 2017 -analyst
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks are set to rise in opening trade on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street, while oil is set to extend a week-long rally after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.