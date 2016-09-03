LONDON, Sept 3 British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sino-British relations were in a "golden era", as she left on Saturday for the G-20 meeting in China next week.

Ahead of talks with President Xi Jinping she said: "This is a golden era for UK-China relations and one of the things I will be doing at the G20 is obviously talking to President Xi about how we can develop the strategic partnership that we have between the UK and China."

She added in a statement: "The message for the G20 is that Britain is open for business as a bold, confident, outward-looking country and we will be playing a key role on the world stage. My ambition is that Britain will be a global leader in free trade."

