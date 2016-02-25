(Adds details, background)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Feb 25 What countries can do to promote
economic growth will be at the front and center of the upcoming
Group of 20 meetings, given increasing signs that the global
outlook could be deteriorating, a senior Canadian finance
official said on Thursday.
Priorities that have been identified under the presidency of
China this year include how to strengthen macroeconomic
coordination and enhancing infrastructure investment, the
official said. Finance ministers and central bank governors of
the G20 will meet in Shanghai this weekend.
Given the risks to the global economy, it is important that
the G20 commit to following the kinds of policies that will
encourage growth, whether it is short-term stimulus or longer
term growth, he said.
Countries are expected to discuss how to intensify and
prioritize structural reforms in the context of the challenging
economic environment.
As far as the recent volatility in financial markets is
concerned, the movements of currencies tend to be a product of
underlying fundamentals, and discussions are more likely to
focus on what the right path is for monetary and fiscal policy.
Nonetheless, how China manages the yuan will be on
participants' minds after the country devalued its currency last
August. Countries are also likely to be united in the idea that
competitive currency devaluation is not desirable, the official
said.
Separately, an official with a European delegation to the
summit said financial leaders are likely to declare readiness to
take action if economic conditions worsen further when they
issue their joint communique.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)