By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 27 Global regulators may propose
rules to prevent "fintech" innovations from destabilising the
broader financial system, the G20's Financial Stability Board
said on Saturday.
FSB Chairman Mark Carney said in a letter to central bankers
and finance ministers from the Group of 20 economies meeting in
Shanghai that assessing the systemic implications of fintech
innovations would form part of the task force's core policy work
this year.
It marks the first time that regulators at the global level
have begun scrutinising fintech, a sector that includes
blockchain, the distributed ledger technology underpinning
bitcoin that proponents say could radically change payments
systems.
So far regulators have been treading carefully as countries
such as Britain are wary of crimping a sector that is still tiny
compared with banking, but could create many new jobs in future.
"The regulatory framework must ensure that it is able to
manage any systemic risks that may arise from technological
change without stifling innovation," Carney said.
The FSB will discuss its findings in March and consider its
next steps, he added.
Carney, who is also Governor of the Bank of England, said
the more difficult economic and financial conditions since the
start of this year partly reflect weaker growth prospects.
Banking shares have come under pressure, reflecting concerns
that lenders have to do more to adjust their long-term business
models to a lower growth, lower nominal interest rate
environment, Carney said.
Carney said the FSB will report in September on whether
there has been a reduction in market liquidity and, if so, its
extent, drivers and likely persistence.
Banks and central bankers have locked horns over why
liquidity in secondary bond markets has thinned, with bankers
blaming tougher regulation introduced by the FSB and others
since the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Central bankers say much of the heavier liquidity in markets
before the crisis was "illusory" with insufficient evidence so
far to show that some of the new rules need rolling back.
ASSET MANAGERS IN SIGHT
Linked to the liquidity issue is a worry that asset managers
could not cope with heavy redemptions, or investors pulling
money out of bond funds en masse.
"We have prioritised work to analyse structural
vulnerabilities in asset management activities and to identify
risks that may merit policy responses in four areas," Carney
said.
The FSB, which sets global standards implemented by G20
member countries, will issue policy recommendations in September
after looking at leverage in funds, and their operational risks
and securities lending activities.
"An over-optimistic 'liquidity illusion' may have been
reinforced by the growth of investment products offering
redemptions at very short notice," Carney said.
Policies to reduce "fire-sale" risks in open-ended
investment funds may also help, he said.
Carney said IOSCO, which groups global securities markets
regulators, will publish by December a "toolkit" of measures to
promote proper conduct by individuals and firms in markets.
Global regulators will also consult on more detailed rules
to prevent clearing houses, which stand between two sides of a
derivatives trade, from becoming "too big to fail" due to their
size and reach, Carney said.
