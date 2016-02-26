China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan answers a question at a news conference during the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's parliament, in Beijing, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI China still has more room and tools in its monetary policy to tackle downward pressure in the economy, and its fiscal policy will be more proactive, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Friday.

Zhou, speaking at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance in Shanghai in conjunction with a G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers, also said that the direction of China's reforms will not change, but that the pace might change.

He added that there was no basis for persistent depreciation of China's yuan.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jason Subler; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)