Paytm launches niche payments bank
MUMBAI Indian digital payments firm Paytm launched a niche payments bank on Tuesday, aiming to acquire 500 million customers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.
SHANGHAI China still has more room and tools in its monetary policy to tackle downward pressure in the economy, and its fiscal policy will be more proactive, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Friday.
Zhou, speaking at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance in Shanghai in conjunction with a G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers, also said that the direction of China's reforms will not change, but that the pace might change.
He added that there was no basis for persistent depreciation of China's yuan.
SINGAPORE Sterling extended losses on Tuesday after a suspected terrorist attack killed at least 19 people and wounded 50 at a pop concert in the English city of Manchester, while the euro held gains made after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the currency was "too weak".