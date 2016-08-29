SHANGHAI Aug 29 When Beijing ordered hundreds
of industrial plants to close ahead of China's first-ever G20
summit next week, the government wanted to spruce up the host
city of Hangzhou and ensure world leaders would gather under
clear blue skies.
In doing so, China's leaders may have given the nation's
stricken steel mills an inadvertent leg-up, helping to restore
profitability after a years-long downturn caused by weak prices
as a global glut swelled and demand slowed.
Steel prices have jumped as much as 42 percent
since late May, with the unexpected turn in fortunes all the
more striking as the health of the global steel industry is set
to feature on the G20 agenda amid escalating tensions over
Chinese exports.
Some Chinese steel plants are turning in the best margins in
at least three years following increased demand, efforts to
tackle a supply glut and an evironmental crackdown, with
temporary production curbs for events like the G20 accelerating
the boost to profits and prices.
"Many small mills in neighbouring cities of Hangzhou have
been ordered to suspend production for the world summit," said
Wu Wei, an analyst with Yong'an Futures in Hangzhou.
A survey of 32 construction-steel mills in the region by
industry consultancy Mysteel found almost half have either
halted or curbed output since July, cutting steel output by
nearly 1 million tonnes as part of the G20 and environmental
curbs.
TRADE TENSIONS
European and U.S. leaders have urged China to accelerate
capacity cuts, blaming its big exports on slumping prices and
accusing the world's top producer of dumping its metal in
foreign markets. They have threatened sanctions or anti-dumping
taxes on Chinese steel imports.
China has promised to slash steel capacity by 45 million
tonnes this year and cuts in the first seven months of the year
amounted to 47 percent of the annual target, spurring Beijing to
vow to quicken its pace.
While the boon from the G20 cuts will only be fleeting,
Chinese steel prices have still rebounded 51 percent since the
beginning of this year after six consecutive years of falls as a
slowing economy hits demand for industrial metals.
Chinese mills that produce rebar, a product used in the
construction industry, were earning up to 1,000 yuan ($150) a
tonne in April and are still turning a profit of up to 300 yuan
a tonne in August, said Zhao Chaoyue, an analyst with Merchant
Futures in Shenzhen.
Mills making hot-rolled coil for use in manufacturing were
earning currently earning more than 300 yuan a tonne, Zhao
added.
Liuzhou Iron & Steel Co Ltd said said last week
it returned to profit in the first half of the year from a loss
last year as it took advantage of the price rally.
"Nobody earlier expected steel mills to have heydays and
make a big profit this year," said Xia Junyan, an investment
manager of Hangzhou CIEC Trading Co in Shanghai.
($1 = 6.6700 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI and Gavin Maguire in
SINGAPORE; additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING;
editing by Josephine Mason and Richard Pullin)