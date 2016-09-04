HANGZHOU, China Sept 4 G20 countries are set to agree that all policy measures, including monetary, fiscal and structural reforms, should be used to achieve solid and sustainable growth, a Japanese senior government spokesman said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the first day of the G20 summit, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said participating countries were also set to agree in a communique that multilateral trading system needs to be secured to promote free trade. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Mark Potter)