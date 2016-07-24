CHENGDU, China, July 24 Policymakers from the
Group of 20 economies said on Sunday they recognise that excess
capacity in steel and other industries is a global issue that
has had a negative impact on trade and workers and which
requires a collective response.
In a joint communique issued at the two-day conference of
G20 central bankers and finance ministers in China, participants
said they would resist all forms of protectionism, and would
carefully calibrate and communicate macroeconomic and structural
policy actions.
They also reiterated that excess volatility and disorderly
movements in exchange rates could have adverse implications on
stability, and reaffirmed previous exchange rate commitments.
In addition, the nations said they were well positioned to
proactively address potential economic and financial
consequences of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)