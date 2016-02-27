SHANGHAI Feb 27 Financial leaders of the
world's 20 biggest economies agreed to inform each other in
advance about policy decisions that could lead to devaluations
of their currencies, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers
Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Saturday.
The move is an addition to the traditional declaration in
G20 communiques that countries will refrain from competitive
devaluations, Dijsselbloem said after a meeting of G20 finance
ministers and central bankers in Shanghai.
"If policy decisions lead to devaluation, we should inform
and consult in advance between the different countries," he told
reporters.
The decision was prompted by concerns among some of G20
financial leaders about the possibility of competitive
devaluations in Japan or China, he said.
"Everyone was quite firm that we mustn't go down that road,
refrain from that completely," Dijsselbloem said.
"There were some concerns that we would get into a situation
of competitive devaluations and once a country starts, the risk
is very large that the next country will follow."
He said in cases where devaluation is a consequence of
monetary policy "motivated by real macroeconomic domestic
reasons", then members must make sure to inform each other in
advance to avoid surprises.
Dijsselbloem said information exchanges would take place "in
the G20 context" and through the International Monetary Fund
when "useful".
"The key thing is that we want to make sure that there are
no surprises. This is an extra commitment between the G20
countries that they will refrain from competitive devaluations,"
he said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)