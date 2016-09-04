HANGZHOU, China, Sept 4 It is crucial for China
to set up a mechanism to address its problem of industrial
overcapacity, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
said on Sunday, saying it was "unacceptable" that the European
steel industry had lost so many jobs in recent years.
Speaking at a news conference at a G20 summit in the eastern
Chinese city of Hangzhou, Juncker also said that if Britain
wanted access to the European Union's common market, it needed
to respect the rules of the common market.
National authorities cannot give tax benefits to some
companies and not to others, he added.
