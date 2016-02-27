SHANGHAI Feb 27 The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem played down on Saturday the recent volatility in European bank share prices saying the fundamentals of European financial institutions were fine.

"Yes, there has been volatility in the markets, volatility in European bank stocks, but looking at European banks the fundamentals are much better than 7 years ago," Dijsselbloem told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.

He stressed that European banks had repaired their balance sheets and recapitalised.

"We are in a different phase, so let's not get all nervous about volatility.

He said that banks still had a high percentage of bad loans but that they have been covered by provisions as a result of the European Central Bank's asset quality review for all major European banks last year.

He said the falls in share prices could have been more a result of investors realising that in an ultra-low interest rate environment, banks would struggle to keep up previous profitability levels.

"Banks will have to adjust to that. Perhaps realising that led to an adjustment in stock prices for financial institutions. But it doesn't mean that we now have to say we are in deep trouble," Dijsselbloem said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)