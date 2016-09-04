HANGZHOU, China, Sept 4 Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Sunday it had signed a contract with China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) to build a section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline under the Amur river.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and CNPC President Wang Yilin inked the deal at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Gazprom said in a statement.

CNPC's pipe-building unit, China Petroleum Pipeline, will carry out the construction, Gazprom said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Potter)