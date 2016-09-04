HANGZHOU, China, Sept 4 Russian gas giant
Gazprom said on Sunday it had signed a contract with
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) to build a section of the
Power of Siberia gas pipeline under the Amur river.
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and CNPC President Wang Yilin
inked the deal at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit
in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Gazprom said in a
statement.
CNPC's pipe-building unit, China Petroleum Pipeline, will
carry out the construction, Gazprom said.
