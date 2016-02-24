BERLIN Feb 24 A senior German government
official said on Wednesday that Berlin expects "intensive
discussions" about the weaker global growth outlook at a meeting
of G20 finance ministers in China this week.
"We expect intensive discussions on the current situation in
light of the uncertainties of the last week and the slightly
downwardly revised outlook for the world economy," the official
said on the condition of anonymity.
Despite the lowered outlook, Germany expects the moderate
economic upswing to continue, especially in Europe, the official
said.
"Therefore, Europe won't be in the focus of the meeting
regarding economic perspectives," the official said.
