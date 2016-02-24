BERLIN Feb 24 A senior German government official said on Wednesday that Berlin expects "intensive discussions" about the weaker global growth outlook at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in China this week.

"We expect intensive discussions on the current situation in light of the uncertainties of the last week and the slightly downwardly revised outlook for the world economy," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Despite the lowered outlook, Germany expects the moderate economic upswing to continue, especially in Europe, the official said.

"Therefore, Europe won't be in the focus of the meeting regarding economic perspectives," the official said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Joseph Nasr)