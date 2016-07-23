CHENGDU, China, July 23 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said he saw no reason for other countries to
try to cushion the blow of Britain's exit from the European
Union with more spending.
"I believe that is a matter that the Britons need to deal
with themselves," he said on Saturday following talks with
British counterpart Philip Hammond at a G20 meeting in China.
He said he currently did not see the decline of the pound
following last month's Brexit vote posing fresh risks to
financial markets.
