BERLIN Feb 24 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said in a German media interview published on
Wednesday that excessively loose monetary policy carries risks,
and pressed the U.S. central bank to provide more clarity on its
policy outlook.
"The road of too easy money finally leads to misfortune,"
Schaeuble told German news agency dpa, adding that a G20 meeting
in Shanghai this week had to focus on creating sustainable
growth through more investment and better overall conditions.
The veteran politician said there were conflicting signals
on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy and that he would
urge central bankers at the G20 meeting to be more reliable in
their communication.
