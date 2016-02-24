* Schaeuble says more stability on financial markets needed
* Says FX rates should not be misused to boost growth
* Finance minister calls for more sustainable growth policy
* "Road of too easy money finally leads to misfortune"
(Adds quotes on global risks and foreign exchange policy)
BERLIN, Feb 24 Foreign exchange rates should not
be misused to boost domestic growth at the cost of other
economies and financial markets need to be more stable, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview
published on Wednesday.
Speaking ahead of a G20 meeting hosted by China this week,
Schaeuble also told German news agency dpa that excessively
loose monetary policy carries risks, and pressed the U.S.
central bank to provide more clarity on its policy outlook.
"We have to get more stability into financial markets. The
jointly agreed rules of the G20 may not be questioned. And
foreign exchange rates should not be misused as an instrument to
create growth," Schaeuble said, without naming any country.
He said G20 policymakers had to focus on creating
sustainable growth without piling up more and more new debt,
warning: "The road of too easy money finally leads to
misfortune."
The veteran politician said there were conflicting signals
on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy and that he would
urge central bankers at the G20 meeting in Shanghai to be more
reliable in their communication.
"We have a high degree of uncertainty," Schaeuble said more
generally on the state of the world economy. "The geopolitical
risks are enormous: the Middle East, North Africa and
sub-Sahara, the Ukraine conflict.
"And the risk of Great Britain leaving the EU, a Brexit, is
not off the table yet. The European Union is not in the best
shape, to put it diplomatically," he added.
A senior German official said earlier on Wednesday that
Germany expects "intensive discussions" about the weaker global
growth outlook at the G20 meeting, but that Berlin would stick
to its balanced budget policy despite U.S. calls to increase
state spending to boost global demand.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel and
Catherine Evans)