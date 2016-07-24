Hostesses pose for photos during a break from the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, Sunday, July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

CHENGDU, China Finance leaders of the Group of G20 economies gathered in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu for a two-day meeting to discuss issues affecting the global economy ranging from growing dissatisfaction with globalisation and industrial overcapacity to risks from Brexit.

Following are highlights of comments made at the G20 meeting and related events:

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

"Our discussions were taking place in a spirit of cooperation and willingness to tackle difficult issues. There was a consensus around the table that more needs to be done to share the benefits of growth and economic openness broadly within and among countries.

"In this context, I noted that the G20 members are taking actions to foster confidence and support growth. I welcome their determination to use all policy tools - monetary, fiscal and structural - individually and collectively to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth. Structural reforms are particularly critical, as recent IMF work shows that well-designed structural reforms can lift both short- and long-term growth and make it more inclusive. Further trade liberalisation is also crucial to bolster productivity and global growth, while taking steps to ensure the gains from trade are shared widely."

"Our view on Turkey is that we support the democratically elected government in Turkey and as Turkey responds to the attempted coup, we very much urge that actions be taken consistent with the rule of law. I think that there was a broad view in the room that those principles are important and that economic stability be maintained in Turkey."

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)