SHANGHAI Feb 26 The world's financial leaders
will meet in Shanghai starting on Friday to discuss ways to calm
global markets and spur economic growth, and are likely to
declare their readiness to take action if conditions worsen.
Chinese policymakers sought on Thursday to reassure trading
partners that they can manage their economy and financial
markets smoothly while driving structural reforms, following
recent concern voiced by foreign officials and economists about
Beijing's recent record.
Finance Minister Lou Jiwei and People's Bank of China
Governor Zhou Xiaochuan will likely hammer home the message that
Beijing has everything under control when they speak on Friday
morning.
Global economic malaise and wobbly markets overshadow the
meeting of the finance minister and central bank governors of
the Group of 20 (G20) major economies on Friday and Saturday.
A more than 6 percent drop in China stocks on Thursday,
their biggest one-day loss in a month, highlighted the
volatility that has roiled the country's financial markets and
caused ripples around the world over the past nine months.
Chinese officials on Thursday reiterated commitments to keep
the yuan fundamentally stable, following an
admonition from U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in an interview
with the Wall Street Journal to refrain from another sharp
devaluation to the exchange rate like one engineered in August.
Lew also called on China to communicate its policy
intentions "clearly publicly or it will be interpreted for you".
The International Monetary Fund's Christine Lagarde, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney are also scheduled to speak on Friday.
Many economists and officials are sceptical that much can
come from the G20.
A report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
on Wednesday called for a coordinated stimulus programme to
support a slowing global economy.
"Calls for co-ordinated policy easing ahead of this
weekend's G20 meeting will almost certainly come to nothing,"
wrote Andrew Kenningham, senior global economist at Capital
Economics in London.
Still, an official with the European Union said G20
policymakers recognise elevated risks and likely will declare
readiness to act if global economic conditions
worsen.
"There is general agreement that should the situation worsen
considerably, there needs to be a discussion on what should we
do collectively or in a coordinated manner, but this is not what
we would do today," the official said.
G20 financial leaders are likely to push for better
implementation of the already agreed reforms and an assessment
of where implementation is lacking and why.
