(Corrects typographical error in the second paragraph)
* China c.bank chief says economy showing positive signs
* Says more room for monetary, fiscal policy in China
* Says pace of reform will depend on windows of opportunity
* Germany's Schaeuble: room for monetary, fiscal policy
exhausted
* Hopes for more global policy coordination out of G20
meeting
By Samuel Shen and Kevin Yao
SHANGHAI, Feb 26 Chinese policymakers told
global financial leaders on Friday the world's second-largest
economy remains on a sound footing, while also seeking to manage
expectations around the pace of economic reforms in the country.
Speaking as the G20 meeting of central bank governors and
finance ministers kicked off in Shanghai, central bank governor
Zhou Xiaochuan sent a message of confidence and repeated earlier
reassurances the country would not stage another devaluation of
its currency to support the economy.
The latest economic data shows positive signs for China's
growth prospects in 2016, and the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
still has room and tools in its monetary policy to deal with
potential downside risks to its economy, Zhou told a conference
held by the Institute of International Finance in conjunction
with the G20 meeting.
At the same time, policy makers need to strike a balance
between growth, restructuring and managing risks to the economy.
"While the reform direction is clear, managing the reform
pace will need windows (of opportunity) and conditions...The
pace will vary, but the reform will be set to continue and the
direction is not changed," Zhou said in English.
"OVERWHELMING" REFORM AGENDA
Global financial policymakers gathered in Shanghai are
watching closely for signs that China is ready to tackle
economic imbalances they see standing in the way of getting
China's economy onto more sustainable footing.
Speaking at the opening of the G20 meeting, International
Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said China faces an
"overwhelming" agenda of structural reforms, reinforcing the
large task ahead as its leaders seek to open up the financial
sector and move the economy away from debt-fuelled investment.
Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei also called for G20
countries to work together more on economic policy and to
further reduce barriers to cross-border trade and business.
The world's financial leaders meeting in Shanghai will
discuss ways to calm global markets and spur economic growth,
and are likely to declare their readiness to take action if
conditions worsen.
China's central bank reiterated assurances made on Thursday
that it will not use currency depreciation to boost exports, and
that it intends to keep the yuan basically stable
against a basket of currencies.
The statement followed an admonition from U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew in an interview with the Wall Street Journal
to refrain from another sharp devaluation to the exchange rate
like the one engineered in August.
Lew also called on China to communicate its policy
intentions "clearly publicly or it will be interpreted for you".
LITTLE ROOM FOR MANOEUVRE
Zhou said he was not worried about China's external payments
situations despite recent falls in its foreign exchange
reserves, and that fluctuations in the reserves are normal. He
added that China's fiscal policy would be more proactive.
However, beyond the focus on China, German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble struck a more pessimistic tone, saying room
for monetary and fiscal policy in Europe has been exhausted.
Speaking at the conference, Schaeuble stressed it was
necessary to continue with financial regulation, implement
structural reforms, and to make markets less volatile.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is also scheduled to
speak on Friday.
A report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
on Wednesday called for a coordinated stimulus programme to
support a slowing global economy.
An official with a European delegation to the G20 earlier in
the week said policymakers recognise elevated risks and will
express the need for coordinated action in their joint
communique at the summit.
"There is general agreement that should the situation worsen
considerably, there needs to be a discussion on what should we
do collectively or in a coordinated manner, but this is not what
we would do today," the official said.
G20 financial leaders are likely to push for better
implementation of the already agreed reforms and an assessment
of where implementation is lacking and why.
(Additional reporting by Adam Jourdan and Gernot Heller;
Writing by Jason Subler and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes)