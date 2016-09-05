Leaders from the world's top economies broadly agreed at a summit in China on Monday to coordinate macroeconomic policies and oppose protectionism, but few concrete proposals emerged to meet growing challenges to globalisation and free trade.

One of the few areas where there was progress was in protecting the environment.

China and the United States ratified the Paris agreement to cut climate-warming emissions on Saturday, ahead of the Sept 4-5 summit.

SEPT 5 > WRAPUP 2-G20 promises fixes to economic ills, but little in way of concrete steps > U.S., Russia meeting on Syria ends without a deal

> Australia says wants "very strong" Britain free trade deal

> Xi tells S.Korea that China opposes THAAD anti-missile defence > Britain, India to look at ways to retain strong trade ties after Brexit > PM May rejects points-based immigration controls sought by Brexit campaigners

> Japan's Abe says N. Korea's missile launch unforgivable

SEPT 4 > WRAPUP 3-China's Xi at G20 says world economy at risk, warns against protectionism > UK's May tells Putin she wants "frank and open" dialogue with Russia > Obama quashes prospect of fast-track Brexit UK-U.S. trade deal > Obama: U.S. to help Turkey ensure coup plotters brought to justice > China says should constructively handle disputes with India > Syria ceasefire deal with Russia close, but Obama says 'not there yet' > EU Juncker says Apple tax decision is clearly based on facts, rules > Australia committed to Britain free trade deal > China's Xi says hopes for fair Australia investment policy > EU's Juncker says crucial for China to address overcapacity > Obama says shouldn't "overcrank" significance of Hangzhou airport row > British PM May: UK economy will suffer after Brexit vote > Obama presses China's Xi on South China Sea ahead of G20 > UK's May defends delay on Chinese-backed nuclear power plan > British PM May: UK economy will suffer after Brexit vote SEPT 3 > WRAPUP 2-US, China ratify Paris climate deal, setting stage for G20 > Obama, Xi discuss S.China Sea dispute, cybersecurity, human rights > May hails "golden era" for UK-China ties as nuclear power row looms > Row on tarmac an awkward G20 start for U.S., China > China must rely on reforms to keep fast economic growth - Xi > China's Xi says committed to path of peaceful development > Central banks nearing limits of ability to stimulate growth - OECD > China's Hangzhou turns ghost town as G20 leaders arrive > China, Turkey pledge to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation > China parliament ratifies Paris climate change agreement > No imminent UK decision on nuclear plan as PM May heads to China