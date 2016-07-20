(Repeats story first published July 20, no change to text)
* G20 finance ministers, central bankers meet in Chengdu
* Britain's new finance minister makes international debut
* Donald Trump's election campaign heightens protectionist
fears
* China likely to keep out of policy spotlight at meeting
SHANGHAI, July 21 Finance heads from the world's
leading economies will confront fresh fears about protectionism
when they meet in China this weekend, with Brexit fallout and
dwindling policy options to boost global growth expected to
dominate talks.
The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers
meeting will put the spotlight on Britain's new Chancellor of
the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, who makes his international debut
at the gathering and will need to answer questions about how
London will manage its exit from Europe.
Also overhanging the G20 meeting in the southwestern city of
Chengdu will be Donald Trump's U.S. Presidential campaign in
which protectionist themes are expected to be central, after his
official nomination as the 2016 Republican candidate this week.
"(On Brexit), the focus will be on what message G20 can
deliver to ease concerns," said an Asian financial official
involved in G20-related issues. "We still need to remain
vigilant."
The International Monetary Fund this week cut its forecast
for global growth, specifically on Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
A South Korean finance ministry official said "expanded
downside risks to global economic growth" post-Brexit would
feature in the Chengdu talks.
"With everything aside, talk about strengthening cooperation
regarding monetary, fiscal and macro policy to recover global
growth will be essential," said the official.
Noting the growing public backlash against trade and
globalisation, a senior U.S Treasury official said the G20
needed to focus on ensuring the benefits of global trade and
cooperation were shared broadly among their citizens.
"We also need to do a better of job of explaining why this
cooperation is important to the lives or our citizens in terms
of jobs, economic growth and stability," the Treasury official
said.
LESS FOCUS ON CHINA
With central bank meetings in both the U.S. and Japan next
week, there is likely to be a focus on currencies and current
monetary policy settings globally.
However, for host China, the meeting may also bring less
heat than February's G20 gathering in Shanghai, when it had to
counter concerns about the possibility it would devalue its
currency and spark a global currency war.
Five months later the yuan is lower -- it fell to 6.7 per to
the dollar this week for the first time since late 2010 --
though this decline has not raised concerns about forced
depreciation.
"The Chinese renminbi is moving a little bit over time but I
don't think it's really something that...bugs G20 policymakers
at the moment," said Frederic Neumann, Co-Head Of Asian Economic
Research at HSBC in Hong Kong.
"There seems to be...some consensus that the Chinese are not
trying to aggressively gain market share through currency
depreciation."
Concerns about the health of the Chinese economy have also
eased, even with growth running at quarter-century lows.
"We will also talk about China but most of the G20 are
convinced that the country will manage to have a soft landing,"
said a European official involved in the G20.
Still, the United States intends to put China's efforts to
reduce excess industrial capacity on the agenda.
The U.S. official said Treasury secretary Jack Lew would
"highlight the need for G20 leadership in responding to the
pressing problem of global excess industrial capacity."
In return, China could have its own questions for the U.S.,
said Zhang Yongjun, senior economist at the China Centre for
International Economic Exchanges, a Beijing think-tank.
"China may also ask the United States to better guide market
expectations when it makes monetary policy decisions and its
policy moves should not only consider its own economic
condition, but also the global economic condition," he said.
Neighbouring Japan is unlikely to find support for any
effort to either coordinate fiscal stimulus or intervene to
weaken the yen, having previously been rebuffed for such
lobbying.
G20 ministers have pledged to avoid currency manipulation,
and promised in February to inform one another of policy
decisions that could lead to currency devaluation.
"There might be sort of a reminder to the Japanese
officials: 'Hey, remember not to massage your currency too
overtly'," said HSBC's Neumann.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI, Tetsushi Kajimoto in
TOKYO, Christine Kim in SEOUL, Kevin Yao in BEIJING and David
Lawder in WASHINGTON, Gernot Heller in BERLIN; Editing by Sam
Holmes)