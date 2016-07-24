CHENGDU, China, July 24 Leaders from the world's
biggest economies are poised on Sunday to renew their
commitments to support global growth and better coordinate
actions in the face of uncertainty over Britain's decision to
leave the European Union and growing protectionism.
The meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from
the Group of 20 major economies in China's southwestern city of
Chengdu is the first of its kind since last month's Brexit vote
and a debut for Britain's new finance minister. Philip Hammond
faced questions about how quickly the UK planned to move ahead
with formal negotiations to leave the EU.
"We are taking actions to foster confidence and support
growth," a draft statement by the policymakers seen by Reuters
said.
"In light of recent developments, we reiterate our
determination to use all policy tools - monetary, fiscal and
structural - individually and collectively to achieve our goal
of strong, sustainable and balanced growth," it said.
The International Monetary Fund this week cut its global
growth forecasts because of the Brexit vote.
Data on Friday seemed to bear out fears, with a British
business activity index posting its biggest drop in its 20-year
history.
The draft communique, expected to be issued at the end of
the meeting on Sunday afternoon, said Brexit added to
uncertainty in the global economy but G20 members were "well
positioned to proactively address the potential economic and
financial consequences".
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Saturday it was
important for G20 countries to boost shared growth using all
policy tools, including monetary and fiscal policies as well as
structural reforms, to boost efficiency.
"This is a time when it is important for all of us to
redouble our efforts to use all of the policy tools that we have
to boost shared growth," Lew told reporters.
The spectre of protectionism, highlighted not only by Brexit
but also by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald
Trump's "America First" rhetoric and talk of pulling out of
trade agreements, also hangs over the two-day meeting.
"Not only Brexit but various risks of low growth remain, and
there was a lot of debate on the need of monitoring developments
including terrorism, geopolitical risks and refugees," said a
Japanese finance ministry official.
"A lot of concerns were voiced over spreading measures for
protectionism."
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Gernot Heller, Tetsushi
Kajimoto, David Lawder, Elias Glenn, Kevin Yao and William
Schomberg; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)