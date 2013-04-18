BRIEF-Pure Multi-family REIT to offer C$70 million of equity
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering
WASHINGTON, April 18 China's strong economic and fiscal situation and improved banking sector have created the conditions for the country to liberalize its capital account, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.
People's Bank of China deputy governor Yi Gang said China wanted to put in place anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist finance provisions as well as macro-prudential measures for extreme circumstances.
"If we have that, I think China is ready to make the capital account by and large convertible," Yi told a panel at the International Monetary Fund. He did not give a timetable for the liberalization of China's capital account.
* Frontier Communications Corp - co amended its credit agreement, dated as of June 2, 2014 - SEC filing
* Files for secondary offering of 7.0 million shares of class a common stock - sec filing