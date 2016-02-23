Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during the lower house session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan wants to seek a response to the global market turmoil stemming from risk aversion when the Group of 20 finance leaders meet in Shanghai this week.

"We want to consider ways to firmly respond to the global economic situation, which has been the factor behind market fluctuations," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The G20 will discuss China's structural problems such as excess capacity and excess credit, U.S. monetary policy and its communication with the market, and oil price declines, he added.

