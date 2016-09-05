Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens to the speech of China's President Xi Jinping during the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

HANGZHOU, China Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the G20 summit that the downside risk to the global economic outlook is increasing, a senior Japanese government spokesman said on Monday.

The summit its happening in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)