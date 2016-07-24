CHENGDU, China, July 24 Structural reforms are
important to bolster economic growth and share the benefits
broadly, Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Sunday after a
meeting of G20 ministers.
"Structural reforms are particularly critical, as recent IMF
work shows that well-designed structural reforms can lift both
short- and long-term growth and make it more inclusive," she
said in a written statement.
Further trade liberalisation was also "crucial" to enhance
productivity and global growth, she added, saying she welcomed
the G20's determination to use "all policy tools...to achieve
strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth".
