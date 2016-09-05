HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 Chinese President Xi
Jinping told British Prime Minister Theresa May he was open to a
bilateral trade agreement between the two countries, a British
official told reporters at the G20.
"Xi said that they wanted to look at how we could strengthen
our trading and economic relationship and that China was open to
a bilateral trade arrangement with the UK," the official, who
spoke on condition of anonymity, said.
The official also said Xi had told May that China would
remain patient while her government gets to grips with decisions
taken by her predecessor.
Since taking office, May has delayed a decision on whether
to back a nuclear project at Hinkley Point that is being partly
financed by the Chinese.
"He recognised the new government would need to take some
time before reaching decisions on some agreements pushed by the
last government. President Xi said that they had the patience to
wait for a resolution on those issues."
Asked whether that was a reference to Hinkley Point, the
official said it was implicit that Xi was referencing decisions
of that nature, but that Hinkley was not specifically mentioned.
