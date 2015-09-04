ANKARA, Sept 4 China told the world's financial
leaders on Friday it was committed to continuing structural
reforms and to supporting economic growth, Europe's Economic
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters after the meeting.
Finance ministers and central bank governors from the
world's top 20 economies were discussing the global economy in
Ankara after market turmoil caused by investor expectations of
slowing economic growth in China, the world's second biggest
economy.
Moscovici said he retained two messages from the
intervention of the Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei in the
G20 session.
"The first one was the confidence in the capacity of China
to grow and his will to pursue structural reform in China. He
said it was a time of structural reforms in China," Moscovici
said.
"And the second was the absolute determination of the
authorities to do what is needed to sustain growth. The G20 was
globally confident about it. A few actors expressed their
support for the Chinese authorities, that was the climate of the
discussion," Moscovici said.
