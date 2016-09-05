Bank of Baroda makes modest profit in March quarter
MUMBAI Indian state-run Bank of Baroda on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.55 billion rupees ($23.89 million).
RIYADH Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih said that freezing output is not "necessary" for the time being after signing a cooperation pact on Monday with Russia.
"Freezing (production levels) is one of the preferred possibilities but it's not necessary today," Falih told the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV after a news conference with his Russian counterpart in China.
"The market is getting better and we have noticed that prices reflect this (improvement)," he said.
TOKYO Oil futures rose in early trading on Friday on growing optimism that big producing countries will extend output cuts to curb a persistent glut in crude, with key benchmarks heading for a second week of gains.