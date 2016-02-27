BRIEF-Al Baraka Bank Egypt Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 156 million versus EGP 127.4 million year ago
SHANGHAI Feb 27 China's central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan said there is a pressing need for G20 members to improve policy coordination, in comments contained in a statement from the Chinese delegation to the G20 conference distributed in Shanghai on Saturday.
Zhou also said that China's economic fundamentals remain healthy, with significant room for more growth in the future.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Q1 net profit EGP 156 million versus EGP 127.4 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.