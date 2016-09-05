BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
BEIJING, Sept 5 China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina):
* China's state-owned chemicals firm signed framework agreement with Rosneft to further implement the Far-Eastern petrochemical project on sidelines of G20 summit
* Will carry forward feasibility study of the project and calls for setting up a joint venture later
* JV will be one of the largest industrial complexes in Russia, producing petrochemical products for the Asia-Pacific market
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24