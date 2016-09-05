HANGZHOU, Sept 5 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Monday that an agreement with the United States on
ways to significantly reduce the violence in Syria could be
reached in the next few days.
Speaking to reporters at the end of a G20 summit in the
Chinese city of Hangzhou, he said it was premature to give
details about the terms of the agreement, but that Russia would
strengthen cooperation with the United States on fighting
terrorism.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)