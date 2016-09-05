LONDON, Sept 5 Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on
Monday to cooperate in oil markets, saying they will not act
immediately but could limit output in future.
Below is a text of the statement:
Joint Statement of the Minister of Energy, Industry and
Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih and
Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak:
The Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of
Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih and the Minister of Energy of
the Russian Federation Alexander V. Novak met in Hangzhou, China
on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
In their meeting, the Ministers recognised the importance of
maintaining their ongoing dialogue about current developments in
oil and gas markets and indicated their mutual desire to further
expand their bilateral relations in energy. This stems from the
fact that the two countries currently shoulder the
responsibility of producing more than 2I -percent of global oil
demand which is required to fuel global economic growth, improve
standards of living and help achieve the Millennium Development
Goals.
1. The Ministers recognizer the current challenges in the
supply side of the global oil market, including major
contraction of capital investments in oil extraction on a global
scale, particularly in exploration, as well as mass deferrals of
investment projects, which made the market, as a whole, more
volatile and therefore unsustainable to both producers and
consumers in the long term. There is an imperative to mitigate
excessive volatility harmful to global economic stability and
growth. In this regard, the Ministers noted that constructive
dialogue and close cooperation among major oil producing
countries is crucial to oil market stability to ensure
sustainable levels of investment for the long term. Therefore,
the Ministers agreed to act jointly or with other producers. In
addition, the Ministers agreed to continue consultations on
market conditions by establishing a joint monitoring task force
to continuously review the oil market fundamentals and recommend
measures and joint actions aimed at securing oil market
stability and predictability.
2. The Ministers agreed to promote cooperation between the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation in the oil
and gas industry, including deployment of new technologies,
exchange of information and expertise to raise the level of
technology applications in production, refining, storage,
transport and distribution, as well as equipment production,
support services such as engineering, manufacturing and research
activities, along with collaboration in power generation and
renewable energy.
3. The Ministers committed to explore the possibility of
creating a joint database on advanced energy technologies, along
with feasibility assessments of their deployment, utilization,
and financing through sovereign funds of both countries.
4. The Ministers decided that the first meeting of the Saudi
-Russia Working Group on oil and gas cooperation established
according to Article 4 of the Cooperation Agreement between the
Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of
the Russian Federation on oil and gas cooperation dated the 2nd
of September 2003 and the Execution Program of the agreement
dated the 18th of June 2015, shall be held during October 2016,
to enhance the cooperation, and implementation of what has been
agreed upon. Furthermore, the Ministers will meet again on the
sidelines of the upcoming meetings of IEF in Algeria and OPEC's
November meeting in Vienna.
The Joint Statement was signed in Hangzhou on the 5th of
September 2016.
The Russian Federation The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
A. Novak Khalid A. Al-Falih
Minister of Energy, Industry Minister of Energy and Mineral
Resources
