Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with South Korean President Park Geun-hye at The Great Hall Of The People on September 2, 2015 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool/Files

SEOUL South Korea's President Park Geun-hye will meet her Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Monday on the sidelines of a G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, the South's Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing Park's office.

The two will be meeting after a period of tension between them caused by a decision by South Korea and its ally, the United States, to deploy an advanced anti-missile system in South Korea to counter North Korea's growing missile capability.

China opposes deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, saying it could undermine security in the region.

