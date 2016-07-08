BRIEF-Japan real GDP growth run is longest since Q1 2005 to Q2 2006
May 18 Data released by Japan's Cabinet Office on Thursday showed:
SHANGHAI, July 8 Global trade is likely to remain sluggish going into the third quarter and vigilance is needed against any measures that limit trade and to counter "very damaging" anti-trade rhetoric, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Friday.
"It is time for vigilance against measures that hamper and restrict trade and very damaging anti-trade rhetoric," WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo told a news conference on the eve of a meeting in Shanghai of G20 trade ministers.
Azevedo said the WTO expected 2016 to be the fifth consecutive year of less than 3 percent growth in global trade, and trade would remain sluggish going into the third quarter of the year. (Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Robert Birsel)
May 18 Data released by Japan's Cabinet Office on Thursday showed:
TOKYO, May 18 Japan's economy expanded at an annualised rate of 2.2 percent in January-March, posting a fifth straight quarter of expansion led by solid exports and private consumption, government data showed on Thursday.