WASHINGTON Feb 22 The United States will call
on G20 countries to use all monetary and fiscal tools at their
disposal in order to boost global demand, a senior U.S. Treasury
official said on Monday.
"We will urge greater use of policy space, including fiscal
space, to bolster global demand. That would lead to strengthened
confidence and I would suspect reduce volatility," the Treasury
official said in a preview call with reporters ahead of a G20
meeting later this week in Shanghai, China.
G20 finance ministers, including U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew, and central bank governors will meet on Feb. 26-27,
with sagging global growth, divergent monetary policies and
currency devaluations set to dominate the agenda.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)