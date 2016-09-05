(Adds quotes, details)
HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Monday that the United States had to move in
concert with other countries on the issue of tax avoidance, as
some U.S. allies were "racing to the bottom" with their tax
policies.
The European Commission said last week that Apple Inc
owed up to 13 billion euros ($14.50 billion) in back
taxes to Ireland, based on existing regulations, a decision that
both Apple and Ireland, which relies on low taxes to attract
investment, have vowed to fight.
The ruling against Apple has pushed the issue into the
limelight and raised the risk of significant push-back from the
United States, where some lawmakers are saying it represents a
European encroachment on the U.S. potential tax base.
Obama said he had raised tax avoidance with leaders from the
world's 20 biggest economies at the G20 summit in the eastern
Chinese city of Hangzhou, but did not mention the Apple case.
"We're doing a bunch of stuff at home and we want to
coordinate internationally," Obama told reporters at a briefing
at the close of the summit.
"The one thing that we have to ensure we do is to move in
concert with other countries, because there is always a danger
that if one ... acts unilaterally, that it's not just a matter
of a U.S. company being impacted, but it may also have an impact
in terms of our ability to collect taxes from that same
company," Obama said.
"In the same way, we then have to do some coordination with
even some of our closest allies racing to the bottom in terms of
how they enforce their tax policies in ways that lead to revenue
shifting and tax avoidance in our country."
Obama said tackling the issue effectively was important to
"regain the trust" of people who feared the system is rigged,
but that it would not be fixed overnight.
The EU decision against Apple comes amidst a coordinated
global initiative to crack down on tax evasion by multinational
companies, spearheaded by the Paris-based Organization for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook last week described the
ruling as "total political crap", but France and Germany have
come out to back Brussels on the decision.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on
Sunday in Hangzhou that the ruling against Apple was clearly
based on facts and existing rules and was not a decision aimed
against the United States.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Catherine Evans)