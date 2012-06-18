LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 Europe will agree to take "all necessary policy measures" to keep the euro zone stable and intact, according to a Group of 20 source quoting from a draft communique prepared for a world leaders' summit.

The draft also urges the euro zone countries to find ways to break the "feedback loop" between governments and banks, the source told Reuters on Monday as G20 leaders prepared to kick off the two-day summit in Mexico.

European countries offered Spain a 100 billion-euro rescue plan for its banks earlier this month, adding to concerns among some investors that the cost of rescuing the region's banks could compound Europe's sovereign debt crisis.