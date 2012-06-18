LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 Europe will agree to
take "all necessary policy measures" to keep the euro zone
stable and intact, according to a Group of 20 source, quoting
from a draft communique prepared for a summit of world leaders.
The draft urges euro zone countries to find ways to break
the "feedback loop" between governments and banks, the source
told Reuters on Monday as G20 leaders prepared to kick off the
two-day summit in Mexico.
"The euro area member states at the G20 will take all
necessary policy measures to safeguard the integrity and
stability of the euro area, including the functioning of
financial markets and breaking the feedback loop between
sovereigns and banks," the source quoted the communique as
saying.
European countries offered Spain a 100 billion-euro rescue
plan for its banks earlier this month, adding to concerns among
some investors that the cost of rescuing the region's banks
could compound Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
In a rare reference to an individual country, the draft
communique also singles out Greece and looks toward the
formation of a new government after elections on Sunday won by
New Democracy, a party that supports the European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout for Greece but wants
to change the terms.
"We look forward to the euro area working in partnership
with the next Greece government to ensure they remain on the
path to reform and sustainability in the euro area," the source
quoted the communique as saying.
There was also strong language on growth -- with less
apparent emphasis on cutting budget deficits than previous G20
statements -- a possible signal to countries such as Germany and
Britain that remain firmly committed to deep budget cuts.
"Strong, sustainable and balanced growth remains the top
priority of the G20 as it leads to higher job creation and
increases the welfare of people across the world," the draft
communique reads.
"We are committed to adopting all necessary policy measures
to strengthen demand, support global growth and restore
confidence."