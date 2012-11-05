MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Here are the main points from
the Group of 20 communique after finance chiefs met in Mexico
City.
"We will do everything necessary to strengthen the overall
health and growth of the global economy. Our main focus in the
period ahead will be to rebuild confidence and to reduce risks
and volatility in international financial markets; contribute to
a faster pace of economic recovery and job creation, and promote
the foundations for strong, sustainable, and balanced growth. We
are firmly committed to open trade and investment, expanding
markets and resisting protectionism in all its forms."
"Global growth remains modest and downside risks are still
elevated, including due to possible delays in the complex
implementation of recent policy announcements in Europe, a
potential sharp fiscal tightening in the United States, securing
funding for this year's budget in Japan, weaker growth in some
emerging markets and additional supply shocks in some commodity
markets. The reduction of global imbalances has not been
sufficient, and in many countries the process of necessary
deleveraging by the private and public sectors is ongoing and
unemployment remains high. Complete and timely implementation of
all of our policy commitments is critical in order to continue
to reduce risks and secure a durable and strong recovery."
"Current reform momentum in the EU on structural, fiscal and
financial fields needs to be continued with the view to
improving competitiveness and promoting financial stability. In
this respect, we welcome the recent decision by European leaders
to agree on a legislative framework by January 1st 2013 on a
single supervisory mechanism. We look forward to the operational
implementation of the single supervisory mechanism in the course
of 2013 and to the completion of the technical discussions on
the future of the ESM direct bank recapitalization instrument,
within a broader strategy of completing the architecture of the
EMU."
"We will ensure our public finances are on sustainable
paths, in line with the medium-term Toronto commitments in the
case of advanced economies. In light of the weak pace of global
growth, they will ensure that the pace of fiscal consolidation
is appropriate to support the recovery. Countries which have
fiscal space will let the automatic fiscal stabilizers operate
as appropriate. Those with sufficient space stand ready to
support demand as needed in the short-run should economic
conditions deteriorate. The United States will carefully
calibrate the pace of fiscal tightening to ensure that public
finances are placed on a sustainable long-run path while
avoiding a sharp fiscal contraction in 2013. In Japan further
progress in medium-term fiscal consolidation is needed. By the
next Summit, advanced economies agree to identify credible and
ambitious country-specific targets for the debt-to-GDP ratio
beyond 2016, where these do not currently exist, accompanied by
clear strategies and timetables to achieve them."
"The weak pace of global growth also reflects limited
progress towards sustaining and rebalancing global demand. We
commit to achieving external and internal adjustment in a way
that supports and sustains growth and leads to global
rebalancing. In this regard, we reiterate our commitments to
move more rapidly toward more market-determined exchange rate
systems and exchange rate flexibility to reflect underlying
fundamentals, avoid persistent exchange rate misalignments and
refrain from competitive devaluation of currencies; to boost
domestic sources of growth in surplus economies, and boost
national savings in deficit economies. We reiterate that excess
volatility of financial flows and disorderly movements in
exchange rates have adverse implications for economic and
financial stability. We commit to the implementation of
ambitious structural reforms aimed at promoting output and
employment."
"We welcome the continuation of the process to strengthen
IMF resources to safeguard global financial stability and
enhance the IMF's role in crisis prevention and resolution."
"We remain committed to the full implementation of the 2010
Quota and Governance Reform ... We are committed to completing
the comprehensive review of the quota formula, to address
deficiencies and weaknesses in the current quota formula, by
January 2013 and to complete the next general review of quotas
by January 2014 ... We reaffirm that the distribution of quotas
based on the formula should better reflect the relative weights
of IMF members in the world economy, which have changed
substantially in the view of a strong GDP growth in dynamic
emerging markets and developing countries."
"We remain committed to the full, timely and consistent
implementation of the financial regulation agenda ... We agree
to put in place the legislation and regulation for OTC
derivatives reforms promptly and act by end-2012 to identify and
address conflicts, inconsistencies and gaps in our respective
national frameworks, including in the cross-border application
of rules. We agree to take the measures needed to ensure full,
timely and effective implementation of Basel II, 2.5 and III and
its consistency with the internationally agreed standards."
"We welcome the observed increase in jurisdictions'
adherence to international regulatory and supervisory
cooperation and information exchange standards, as stated in the
FSB status report, and call for further progress."
"We welcome and endorse the improved OECD standard with
respect to information requests on a group of taxpayers and
encourage all countries to adopt it when appropriate. We will
continue to implement practices of automatic exchange of
information and call on the OECD to analyze the safeguards,
mechanisms and milestones necessary to increase its use and
efficient implementation in a multilateral context. We also
welcome the work that the OECD is undertaking into the problem
of base erosion and profit shifting and look forward to a report
about progress of the work at our next meeting."
"In Los Cabos, Leaders recognized that excessive commodity
price volatility has significant implications for countries,
increasing uncertainty in the economy, and endorsed the
conclusions of a report on the macroeconomic impacts of
excessive commodity price volatility on growth. Ahead of the
2013 Summit, we will report progress on the G20's contribution
to facilitate better functioning of commodity markets,
considering possible areas for further work outlined in the
report."
"We reaffirm our commitment to improve transparency and
functioning of commodity markets. We welcome the progress made
in the implementation of the Agricultural Market Information
System (AMIS) which will provide more transparency on physical
markets for agricultural commodities."