MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Group of 20 countries see euro zone discussions on ringfencing contagion from the sovereign debt crisis as "essential" before deciding on a boost to International Monetary Fund resources, according to a copy of their final communique, seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The communique notes planned talks in March to discuss a stronger European firewall in response to the crisis.

"This will provide an essential input in our ongoing consideration to mobilize resources to the IMF," said the communique, to be released later on Sunday.

G20 officials attending the meetings said Germany and other European countries had been pushing for the communique to say the firewall discussions were "important" rather than "essential".