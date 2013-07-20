MOSCOW, July 20 The Group of 20 nations put
growth ahead of austerity in a joint communique on Saturday,
seeking to nurture a global economic recovery in the face of
volatile financial markets.
Following are key extracts on the economy from a joint G20
communique published on Saturday at the end of a two-day meeting
of finance ministers and central bank governors in Moscow:
1. We, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors,
met to review the current global economic conjuncture and
discuss the required policies in preparation for our Leaders'
summit in September.
2. Strengthening growth and creating jobs remain our
priority and we are fully committed to taking decisive actions
to return to a robust, job rich growth path.
3. The global economy remains too weak and its recovery is
still fragile and uneven. Unemployment remains excessively high
in many countries. There are signs of strengthening activity in
the U.S. and Japan, the recession in the euro area continues
even though there are signs of stabilization and growth in many
emerging market economies continuing but at a slower pace. While
our policy actions have contributed to contain downside risks,
those still remain elevated with rising disparity in regional
growth prospects. There has been an increase in financial market
volatility and tightening of financial conditions.
4. To place the global economy on a stronger, more
sustainable and more balanced growth path, we will intensify our
policy actions and develop a comprehensive St Petersburg Action
Plan. We agreed that our near term priority is to boost jobs and
growth. We are committed to further reducing financial market
fragmentation, moving ahead decisively with reforms towards a
banking union in Europe, continuing monetary support where
needed, calibrating the pace and composition of fiscal
consolidation plans to economic conditions and fiscal space,
continuing to implement or putting in place credible medium term
fiscal strategies in advanced economies, rebalancing global
demand, and taking measures to support growth, stability and
resilience in emerging market economies. Equally important, we
agreed that to strengthen our medium term growth potential, the
St Petersburg Action Plan must include a comprehensive series of
structural reforms that will increase productivity, labor force
participation and employment. To this end, we have reviewed our
structural reform agenda and agreed to address the gaps in our
policy commitments with actions that clearly contribute to our
collective objective of achieving strong, sustainable and
balanced growth.
5. Achieving a stronger and sustainable recovery while
ensuring fiscal sustainability in advanced economies remains
critical. As agreed, progress is being made in developing
credible, ambitious and country-specific medium term fiscal
strategies for the St Petersburg Summit. These strategies will
be sufficiently flexible to take into account near term economic
conditions, so as to support economic growth and job creation
while putting debt as a share of GDP on a sustainable path.
6. We are determined to accelerate progress toward
rebalancing global demand, including internal rebalancing
through structural reforms. This requires surplus economies to
boost domestic sources of growth and deficit economies to
increase national savings and enhance competitiveness. We
reiterate our commitments to move more rapidly toward more
market-determined exchange rate systems and exchange rate
flexibility to reflect underlying fundamentals, and avoid
persistent exchange rate misalignments. We will refrain from
competitive devaluation and will not target our exchange rates
for competitive purposes. We will resist all forms of
protectionism and keep our markets open.
7. Monetary policy should be directed toward domestic price
stability and continue to support economic recovery according to
the respective mandates of central banks. We recognize the
support that has been provided to the global economy in recent
years from accommodative monetary policies, including
unconventional monetary policies. We remain mindful of the risks
and unintended negative side effects of extended periods of
monetary easing. Future changes to monetary policy settings will
continue to be carefully calibrated and clearly communicated. We
reiterate that excess volatility of financial flows and
disorderly movements in exchange rates have adverse implications
for economic and financial stability. Sound macroeconomic
policies and strong prudential frameworks will help address
potential volatility. We will continue to monitor financial
market conditions carefully.