WASHINGTON Oct 11 Finance officials from the G20 leading economies on Friday called on the United States to act urgently to address short-term fiscal uncertainties.

The U.S. federal government has been partially shut down since Oct. 1 amid a budget standoff between congressional Republicans and the White House. Republicans also have refused to raise the cap on U.S. debt, which could cause a default and throw global markets into chaos.

In a closing summit communique, the G20 also said downside risks remain for the world economy and that emerging markets, which have suffered from volatility in recent months, remain important drivers of global growth.