By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Finance ministers from the
Group of 20 nations should send a clear signal to financial
markets this week that they are coordinating policies and not
embroiled in a "currency war," the head of a global banking
group said on Monday.
Institute of International Finance Managing Director Timothy
Adams said that, without a unified message from a G20 meeting in
Moscow this week to calm markets, exchange rate volatility will
likely continue.
"Right now there seems to be a bit of a message void and
that message void is filled by whoever has the microphone on a
particular week," said Adams, who served as a U.S. Treasury
undersecretary for international affairs during President George
W. Bush's administration.
"I think markets are nervous about currency skirmishes
because they feel like they are not getting clearly communicated
signals from policymakers. If stage-managed clearly this week,
policymakers could go a long way in explaining what they're
doing, how they're doing it, and the possible effects."
The Group of Seven rich nations are considering a statement
this week during the G20 meeting in Moscow reaffirming their
commitment to "market determined" exchange rates.
Tensions over currencies were prompted by Japan's aggressive
expansionary monetary policies, which have weakened the yen
sharply, promoting concerns by Europe and the United States.
Adams dismissed the idea that current tensions over foreign
exchange rates amount to a "currency war," but rather "a slight
skirmish" among countries.
"It is less to do with policymakers targeting the exchange
rate and more about policymakers trying to implement policies to
deal with domestic conditions," he said. "Nonetheless,
policymakers still need to cooperate and communicate how they
are going about it, because markets are interpreting it as an
effort to manipulate exchange rates."
Adams said it was important that any G20 statements help to
minimize potential currency volatility.
"There does seem to be some concern there is insufficient
cooperation, communication, coordination among policymakers to
ensure that policies minimizes exchange rate volatility," he
added.
In a policy letter to Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov, the IIF chief said it was also important for central
banks to signal now how they plan to exit from the extraordinary
easing that led to a surge in international capital flows.
"At some point, this period of easy money, low interest
rates, quantitative easing will be reversed, central banks'
balance sheets will be drawn down," Adams said.
Central banks in advanced economies have resorted to
unconventional policies to revive growth and boost employment,
cutting interest rates close to zero and flooded their banking
systems with cash to restore confidence. The move has led to the
weakening of their currencies, while a surge in capital flows
into emerging economies by investors seeking to profit from
higher interest rates has prompted their currencies to rise.
The IIF is the world's largest international lobbying group
for financial firms, with more than 450 members. It was the lead
negotiator for private sector creditors during Greece's private
debt write-down last year.
In its policy letter ahead of the G20 meeting, the IIF said
it was important that Europe avoid a perception of complacency
in dealing with its debt crisis so as not to disrupt the weak
global recovery. It also urged the United States and Japan to
spell out credible medium-term fiscal plans.
The IIF also said unilateral regulation of financial
services was increasing, which threatened to undo progress so
far towards a more coordinated global system.
"This trend to a more territorial approach, especially
ring-fencing assets, capital and liquidity, threatens to undo
recent movement towards regulatory cooperation under G20
initiatives, but also to set back earlier achievements of
cross-border cooperation that has helped fuel global economic
growth," he said.
"This would inevitably have a negative impact, not only on
banks, but also on non-financial corporations engaged in global
trade."